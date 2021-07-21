Via Fox News:

The White House celebrated President Biden’s first six months in office by touting his economic achievements and handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Instagram, but commenters appeared to be less than impressed.

“In six months, this Administration has fueled record-breaking job growth, vaccinated over 160 million people – and captured a lot of photos along the way,” the White House said Tuesday in a post that has garnered thousands of angry responses.

“So we just going to forget that we are on the verge of inflation?” one commenter wrote in a post liked by more than 350 users.

