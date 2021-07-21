Via Townhall:

State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, one of the Texas Democrats who fled the state to block passage of a GOP election bill, compared the threat of arrest from Gov. Greg Abbott upon their return to slaves who tried to escape plantations.

“We refuse to be a hostage,” she said during a speech in Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday.

“I know there are search warrants out for us and I’m ready to be arrested,” Thompson continued. “What do you do to a slave if you don’t do nothing but arrest them when they flee. We fled Texas and if they want to arrest me, go ahead. I’m ready to be arrested.”

