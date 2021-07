Via Politico:

A special agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration has become the first federal law enforcement charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Mark Ibrahim of Orange County, Calif., who joined the pro-Trump crowd outside the Capitol while armed with his DEA-issued pistol, faces felony charges of entering a restricted area with a weapon, possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds and lying to investigators.

Keep reading…