Via Forward:

Ben & Jerry’s announcement Monday that it will end sales in the occupied West Bank may cause a pint of trouble for its parent company as it tests Americans laws intended to bar companies that boycott Israel from state government contracts and pension funds.

More than thirty states have passed legislation meant to deter boycotts of Israel by penalizing companies that refuse to do business with the Jewish state, and some proponents of these laws now say they should also apply to companies like ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s that refuse to do business with Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

“Selective boycotts are just as illegal as total boycotts,” said Marc Stern, chief legal officer for the American Jewish Committee, which has lobbied for laws meant to stem the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement aimed at Israel.

