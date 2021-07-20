Via BET:

Some conservatives were outraged after the legendary Vanessa Williams sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black national anthem, while hosting PBS’s 41st annual A Capitol Fourth celebration on July 4. Well, they’re about to pop a blood vessel: “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will reportedly be performed at all NFL pregame ceremonies, starting with the September 9 season opener.

According to Front Office Sports, performing the Black National anthem is part of the NFL’s social justice messaging initiative. However, the outlet also reports the NFL declined to comment.

