Update to this story.

Via Fox News:

A sixth Texas Democrat who fled the state over a GOP voting bill has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is self-isolating, according to a report Monday.

The Dallas Morning News, citing a Texas House representative, reported on the diagnosis. The Texas House Democrats did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

NBC News reported that the Texas Democrats released a statement on Monday that said there will be no more daily updates on new cases.