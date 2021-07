Yeah, no.

Not sure if you know this Sean, but transactions aren’t capitalism.

Capitalism is a system that prioritizes profit at any & all human/enviro cost.

But fwiw our shop is unionized, doesn’t operate for profit,& funds projects like free tutoring, food programs,& local organizing.🌱 https://t.co/RPnMlg0mpS

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 19, 2021