Where’s the Squad?

Via Fox News:

Earlier this month, the nation’s capital hit a morbid milestone of 100 murders, and Democrats that have supported defunding the police have been silent.

Washington, D.C., reached its 100th homicide on July 9.

Fox News reached out to multiple members of the far-left “Squad” in the House of Representatives for comment on the deadly shootings and if they believed the defund the police push had anything to do with the grim milestone being reached so early.

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones of New York; Ilhan Omar of Minnesota; Rashida Tlaib of Michigan; Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Cori Bush of Missouri did not respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.

The last time Washington, D.C., hit 100 homicides this early was in 2003. On average, the nation’s capital sees that many murders by Oct. 25. According to crime statistics on the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s website, D.C. is one homicide away from matching last year’s total for homicides at 104.