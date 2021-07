Ilhan Omar inspired violent rioters to destroy my city.

I’m DONE watching Left-wing mobs burn our cities in the name of "racial justice."

Our current leaders don’t care, I'm standing up & will keep fighting until LAW & ORDER is restored.

— Cicely Davis (@CicelyDavisMN) July 19, 2021