Via Free Beacon:

New York Times journalist and 1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones praised the communist dictatorship of Cuba for leading the “most equal” country in the Western Hemisphere.

“Cuba has the least inequality between black and white people of any place really in the hemisphere,” Hannah-Jones said in a 2019 episode of the podcast Conversations, hosted by Vox cofounder Ezra Klein. “Cuba actually has the least inequality. And that’s largely due to socialism, which I’m sure no one wants to hear.”

The National Pulse first reported on Hannah-Jones’s comments following anti-regime protests that have rocked Cuba and led to violent crackdowns from President Miguel Díaz-Canel. While some U.S. media, the Black Lives Matter movement, and Díaz-Canel blamed pandemic shortages and the American embargo for the protests, the protesters say they oppose the communist regime, with many chanting “Liberty,” “We want change,” and “Down with the dictatorship.”

