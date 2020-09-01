Shocker.

Via Western Journal:

A new poll shows Americans lack confidence in Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Trafalgar Group poll asked a nationwide sample whether they were confident that Harris, who has emerged in the first six months of the Biden administration as the public face of its immigration policy and voting rights effort, is ready to be president.

The poll found that 63.6 percent of those surveyed were either “not confident at all” or “not very confident” in the former U.S. senator from California. Among those, 58.6 percent gave her the poll’s lowest possible ranking.