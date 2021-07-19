Via Daily Caller:

President Joe Biden told reporters Monday that Facebook isn’t killing people, just days after appearing to accuse the social media company of doing just that.

Biden spoke to reporters briefly on Friday as he left the White House and was asked if he had a message to platforms like Facebook regarding COVID-19 misinformation. The administration announced last week that it is working with Facebook to flag “disinformation” surrounding the virus and the vaccines.

“They’re killing people,” Biden said Friday. “I mean, they’re really – Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people.”

The president appeared to backtrack on these comments Monday, telling reporters that “Facebook isn’t killing people.”

