Via Page Six:

Manhattan’s upper crust were tight-lipped about Ghislaine Maxwell when a team of BBC filmmakers hit town this month, we hear.

Sources tell Page Six that producers of an upcoming BBC documentary on Jeffrey Eptsein’s alleged madam and her late, shamed press baron dad, Robert Maxwell, were in the Big Apple to interview subjects this month.

We hear the filmmakers managed to land an interview with David Boies — a famed attorney for Epstein’s victims — as well as various business associates of Robert, including a former p.r. rep and an exec who once helped Maxwell to buy the New York Daily News.

But high society types who once rubbed elbows with Ghislaine and Epstein are running scared and keeping mum, sources said.

