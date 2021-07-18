I was denied communion last night by the Catholic bishop here in Las Cruces and based on my political office. My new parish priest has indicated he will do the same after the last was run off. Please pray for church authorities as Catholicism transitions under Pope Francis.

Via Daily Caller:

A New Mexico Democrat announced Saturday that his bishop denied him communion amid debate among Catholics and public figures over the reception of the Holy Eucharist by pro-abortion politicians.

The state senator did not specify why the bishop reportedly denied him communion, but his announcement comes amid discussion of whether bishops will deny President Joe Biden communion over his pro-abortion policies.

Cervantes himself is pro-abortion and has said that he “fully” supports “choice.”