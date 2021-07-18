Via MSN:

A Dallas resident has been diagnosed with monkeypox, the first case of the virus ever reported in a human in Texas, officials said Friday. But they stressed that the risk posed to the general public was very low.

The patient flew to Dallas Love Field from Atlanta on July 9 after arriving in the country earlier that day on a flight from Lagos, Nigeria, officials said.

Heath officials said the patient, whose identity was not released, was in isolation at a Dallas hospital and was stable. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was working with its counterparts in Nigeria to determine how the patient contracted the virus.

Keep reading…