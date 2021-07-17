Update to this story.

Via Daily Caller:

The Virginia PTA announced that Michelle Leete, the group’s Vice President of Training who wished death on opponents of critical race theory, had resigned from the organization.

The organization said its executive committee had “requested and received” Leete’s resignation as Vice President of Training, adding, “While not speaking in her role within Virginia PTA, we do not condone the choice of words used on Thursday, July 15, 2021,” in Twitter post. […]

Prior to a meeting of the Fairfax County school board on July 15, Leete was caught on video criticizing those who opposed the use of critical race theory in school curricula, saying, “Let them die.”

Leete is also listed as the First Vice President of the Fairfax County NAACP on the organization’s website and letterhead.