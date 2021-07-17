SUPER SPREADERS!!!!! https://t.co/LWdQsz9f8J
Via Fox News:
Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the details from Capitol Hill on ‘Special Report’
Several of the Texas Democrats who fled the state capital to avoid voting on an election integrity bill have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Three of the 60 Texas House Democrats tested positive for the virus while staying in Washington, D.C., according to Texas House Democratic Caucus leadership.