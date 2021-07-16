Via Reuters:

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden on Friday said social media platforms such as Facebook “are killing people” after the White House continued criticizing the company for allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to be posted on its platform.

“They’re killing people. Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people,” Biden told reporters when asked about misinformation and what his message was to social media platforms such as Facebook.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier on Friday also criticized the company.

“Obviously there are steps they have taken. They’re a private sector company. There are additional steps they can take. It’s clear that there are more that can be taken,” she said at a White House briefing.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

