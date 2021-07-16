Via Deadline:

“This is an all hands on deck moment,” said Los Angeles County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. “We’re seeing the rates go up too high. We all need to do our part to try and prevent the need to do something else.”

In light of those factors, Davis announced on Thursday that the county was again issuing a health officer order requiring all residents to wear masks in indoor public spaces. The order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. this Saturday.

He said the order, which he himself is responsible for signing, “will be similar” to masking requirements the county had in place before its June 15 reopening. Sacramento-area health officials announced a similar order earlier in the day.

