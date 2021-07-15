Via Yahoo:

The commanding general of Fort Rucker has announced that the Alabama military base will require service members not wearing face masks “to show proof of vaccination” while on duty to combat rising COVID-19 cases.

Why it matters: The order, issued Wednesday, makes Fort Rucker the “first military base in the continental” U.S. to permit leaders to “check the vaccination status of those in uniform,” the Washington Post notes.

