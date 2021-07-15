Via Asios:

Rep. Katherine Clark’s career-long habit of making friends has the Massachusetts Democrat in contention to be the next speaker of the House.

Why it matters: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has already suggested this is her final term in that job, but there’s also continued speculation she’ll accept an ambassadorial nomination to Italy or the Vatican that would spark an earlier succession vote.

If that happened, Clark would be thrust into a race with, among others, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the House Democratic caucus leader.

Clark has built up a pile of chits in just under eight years in Congress, rising to assistant speaker — her party’s fourth highest-ranking slot in the House, and just one notch ahead of Jeffries.

Bonds she’s made helping freshmen members settle into their new jobs have not only given her a network of friends and supporters but loyalists she can tap in a speakership battle.

A source close to Pelosi says she has no interest in serving as an ambassador.

Keep reading…