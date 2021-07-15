Via NY Post:

Black Lives Matter has been accused of hypocrisy by ignoring the pleas for help from Cuba’s oppressed citizens — instead blaming the violent protests on US opposition to the Communist “revolution.”

The protest group — founded by “trained Marxists” — released a statement that completely ignored the mass calls demanding “freedom” from the oppressive Cuban regime as well as widespread reports of police brutality and arrests.

Instead, it solely blamed the troubles on the US embargo, calling it a “cruel and inhumane policy” that was “instituted with the explicit intention of destabilizing the country and undermining Cubans’ right to choose their own government.”

