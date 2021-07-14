No.

Via Daily Caller:

The president of America’s second-largest teacher’s union claimed Wednesday that “millions” of Floridians are going to die because of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, was responding to DeSantis selling “Don’t Fauci My Florida” merchandise.

“Disgusting. Millions of Floridians are going to die for Ron DeSantis’ ignorance and he’s choosing to profit from it,” Weingarten said in a tweet. “He doesn’t care about Floridians; he cares about furthering his own cruel agenda.”

