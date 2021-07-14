Go to hell.

Via ABC:

Aboard the first cruise to depart U.S. since pandemic began

The Celebrity Edge is the first cruise ship to set sail from the United States in 15 months…

Norwegian Cruise Lines is suing Florida after the state banned vaccine passports, saying it cannot safely resume sailings without ensuring its passengers and crew are vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a complaint filed Tuesday, the company called the move a “last resort.”

“The State of Florida has indicated that it is otherwise preventing (Norwegian) from safely and soundly resuming passenger cruise operations from Miami, Florida, … in the way that this cruise line has determined will be best for all concerned — with the benefit of documentation confirming that all of its passengers and crew have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” the complaint said.

