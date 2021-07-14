Via Reuters:

BRASILIA, July 14 (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is being transferred to Sao Paulo to undergo tests for an obstructed intestine and could receive emergency surgery, the president’s office said on Wednesday, in his latest health complication from a 2018 stabbing.

The news of Bolsonaro’s hospitalization comes as the far-right leader is sinking in opinion polls due to his handling of the world’s second-deadliest coronavirus pandemic, and a simmering corruption scandal over his government’s purchase of vaccines.

