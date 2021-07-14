Via NY Post:

A DoorDash driver’s next run may be from the law after social-media video showed him digging his bare hands into a Chipotle order meant for a Brooklyn cop — to leave a handwritten note implying he contaminated the meal in a much worse way.

“Hope that d-k taste good bitch!” read the small note, misspelling a common vulgarism for the male genitalia.

The short video clip, posted to Facebook on Monday, shows the driver reaching into the open container of what appears to be a burrito bowl to bury the note under shredded cheese and lettuce.

“Ya kno I’m bout to violate the s–t out this order 61st precient [sic],” the video, posted by a user with the handle “So Certified,” was captioned.

“I dreamed of moments like this,” it continued. “god u been so good to me like idk how to re pay u.”

The video also shows a screenshot from the DoorDash app with instructions to deliver the order to the 61st Precinct’s station house on Coney Island Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.

