A message from Colonel Gene Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. pic.twitter.com/KVf5qBaaI5

Via CBS:

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parts of the Palmetto Expressway were shut down Tuesday due to demonstrators rallying for freedom in Cuba.

Dozens of demonstrators began their rally at Coral Way and SW 82 Avenue and then marched their way onto 826, blocking traffic in both directions.

“Viva Cuba! Cuba libre!” demonstrators chanted.

The show of support for those in Cuba spilled out onto the Palmetto.

Police blocked the entrance ramps to north and southbound traffic on the Palmetto Expressway.

CBS4 anchor Eliott Rodriguez got stuck in the traffic trying to get to work on Tuesday.

Keep reading…