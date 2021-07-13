🚨WANTED🚨for an Assault near West 47 Street & 6 Avenue #midtown #manhattan On 7/5/21 @ 10:01 PM Reward up to $3500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/7q8QjjGsZ4

Via CBS:

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect seen throwing a liquid substance on a man in Midtown and then running off.

The victim had to be treated for burns.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported, it was another awful attack in the city. It happened at the corner of West 47th Street and Sixth Avenue. Police say it was unprovoked.

