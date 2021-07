Via DailyMail:

France is to make coronavirus vaccination passes compulsory for bars, cafés and restaurants, President Emmanuel Macron announced tonight.

In a dramatic TV address to the nation from Paris, Mr Macron said the spread of the Delta Covid variant meant tough new measures were essential.

He also said there would be ‘compulsory vaccinations’ for those working with ‘fragile people,’ such as the elderly and the disabled, as France moved towards 100 per cent vaccination.

