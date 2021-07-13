Via Free Beacon:

House Democrats are one step closer to achieving President Joe Biden’s goal of establishing taxpayer-funded abortions nationwide.

A funding bill proposal released Sunday from the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies subcommittee would repeal the Hyde Amendment—a decades-long policy that prevents federal tax dollars from funding abortion. The White House proposed repealing the amendment in its budget introduced in May. Biden, who supported the Hyde Amendment as a senator, flipped to oppose the policy when running for president in 2019.

The bill proposal includes additional pro-choice measures. It repeals the Weldon Amendment, which prevents federally funded institutions from discriminating against health care providers that refuse to provide abortions. The proposal helps restore grant programs funding reproductive health care providers, such as Planned Parenthood, by altering the Title X family planning program.

Keep reading…