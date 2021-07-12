wtf?

Via FreeBeacon:

Oli London amassed thousands of followers with his flamboyant reviews of songs by Korean pop boy band BTS, but the thrill of TikTok fame soon wore off. He struggled to find ways to sate his obsession with K-pop culture. On June 26, the white British influencer announced to the world that he now identifies as Korean. London’s announcement of his new identity and the dramatic surgeries he underwent in an effort to actualize it drew attacks on social media. His story has also raised serious questions as to the ethics of cosmetic surgery and consumer-driven medicine in the Western world.

“I identify as Korean. That’s just my culture, that’s my home country…. I also identify as Jimin, that’s my Korean name,” London said in a video posted on Twitter, which has already been viewed more than four million times. “This is something that you guys know if you’ve followed my journey for the last eight years. I’ve really struggled with identity issues, with who I am.”

London’s drive to change his identity led him to undergo 18 plastic surgeries over eight years, at a price of $200,000, rendering London unrecognizable to those who knew him growing up.

