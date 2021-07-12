Great idea nimrod.

Via Fox News:

While on the campaign trail, President Biden said he would restore Obama-era diplomatic ties with Cuba — despite the nation’s close ties with Venezuela’s strongman Nicolás Maduro.

During an appearance on CBS Miami in April 2020, then-candidate Biden was asked if he would restore Obama’s policy of engagement with the communist country.

“Yes, I would. In large part, I would go back,” Biden said. “I’d still insist they keep the commitments they said they would make when we, in fact, set the policy in place.”

Keep reading…