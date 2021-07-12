Via NY Post:

A prominent Haitian doctor with longstanding ties to South Florida has been implicated in last week’s brazen assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon, who has lived in the Sunshine State on and off for more than 20 years, is suspected of being one of the ringleaders of the hit squad that killed Moise, the Miami Herald said.

Sanon is the third person of Haitian descent tied to Florida to be seized, the Herald said.

Two of them — James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55 — told authorities during questioning that the assassination was part of a plot to install Sanon as president of the Caribbean nation, sources told the outlet.

