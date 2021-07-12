Via Fox News:

Video emerged on social media Sunday showing anti-government protesters in Cuba holding an American flag during their effort to end the country’s communist dictatorship blamed for the worsening conditions.

Giancarlo Sopo, a communication strategist who, according to the Federalist, once worked on former President Trump’s re-election campaign, tweeted a video of protesters holding an American flag while they marched.

“This is deeply moving,” he posted. “Watch as Cubans wave American flag while marching against the island’s 62 year-old communist dictator on the streets of Havana. Never forget what America represents to millions across the world.”