Via Fox News:

Black News Tonight host Marc Lamont Hill is facing backlash on social media after the Temple University professor claimed during an interview that all White people are “connected to racism.”

“I don’t know if you’re backing me into a corner with that question but yes, I do,” Hill said when asked the question directly by his guest, conservative political commentator Liz Wheeler. “I do believe that all White people are at some level, at the unconscious level, connected to racism, its unavoidable. I think all men are sexist at some level. I think that’s absolutely the case.”

The comments were made during a discussion about critical race theory, with Hill pushing back against Wheeler’s claim that CRT will be used in schools as a tool to promote Marxism.