Via CNN:

Havana, Cuba (CNN)Thousands of Cubans took to the streets in rare protests Sunday to complain about a lack of freedom and a worsening economic situation, according to protesters speaking to CNN and videos from multiple cities.

In the city of San Antonio de los Baños, just outside Havana province, hundreds of people defied a heavy police presence to air their complaints.

One resident who did not wish to be identified told CNN that residents had been enduring power outages for a week and that had “detonated” the growing outrage.

Keep reading…