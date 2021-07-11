Desde los pueblos más pequeños, como La Salud, Quivican, Mayabeque, hasta las grandes ciudades. Hoy es el día en que cientos de miles de cubanos le gritan a la dictadura ¡Ya no más! #11JCuba pic.twitter.com/afUXBxH2Gn
Never seen images from #Havana. Thousands are mobilising across #Cuba demanding the end of the communist dictatorship while screaming “we are not afraid…we are not afraid.”#SOSCuba #Democracypic.twitter.com/QSomExnzDw
#Cuba|n police has start to arrest and attack protestors in the streets.
This is happening in my home town of Cojimar, Cuba. The people are singing the national anthem while protesting the government. pic.twitter.com/PrINWPkE8s
