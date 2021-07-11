Desde los pueblos más pequeños, como La Salud, Quivican, Mayabeque, hasta las grandes ciudades. Hoy es el día en que cientos de miles de cubanos le gritan a la dictadura ¡Ya no más! #11JCuba pic.twitter.com/afUXBxH2Gn — Mario J. Pentón (@MarioJPenton) July 11, 2021

Never seen images from #Havana. Thousands are mobilising across #Cuba demanding the end of the communist dictatorship while screaming “we are not afraid…we are not afraid.”#SOSCuba #Democracypic.twitter.com/QSomExnzDw — Alexandre Krauss (@AlexandreKrausz) July 11, 2021

#Cuba|n police has start to arrest and attack protestors in the streets. pic.twitter.com/pH4H661uXb — 🇵🇹 ＭＯＤＥＲＮ ＥＲＡ ＮＥＷＳ ➐ 🇪🇺 (@ModernEraNews) July 11, 2021

This is happening in my home town of Cojimar, Cuba. The people are singing the national anthem while protesting the government. pic.twitter.com/PrINWPkE8s — Comandante Shinji 🇨🇺 (@ShinjiTheCuban) July 11, 2021