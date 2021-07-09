For the cover of its diversity report, ODNI bought a stock photo called "Portrait Of Multi-Cultural Office Staff Standing In Lobby" and then photoshopped a woman in a wheelchair and a blind guy into it. https://t.co/BpvOg17CbA https://t.co/G59aVvba58 pic.twitter.com/Em6C1cFuFl

Via Daily Caller:

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) appeared to use a photoshopped stock photo for the cover of its annual demographic report for the fiscal year 2020.

Journalist Luke Thompson first discovered the apparent photoshop job in the report.

The photo is available for a free download on Shuttershock. It is titled “Portrait Of Multi-Cultural Office Staff Standing In Lobby.”

ODNI then appears to have photoshopped a blind man with a seeing-eye dog and a woman in a wheelchair into the photo, which appears on the cover of the diversity report.