Via Newsbusters:

In wake of President Biden huddling, on Thursday, with radical left-wing activists who pretend to be “civil rights leaders,” MSNBC on Friday touted National Urban League President Marc Morial coming out after that meeting and hurling the vile accusation that Republican-sponsored voting reforms and the U.S. Supreme Court were conspiring to create “American apartheid.” Rather than fact-check such a horrendous lie, the partisan cable channel endorsed the disgusting rhetoric instead.

“Civil rights leaders gathering with President Biden….We know they want more action on federal voting rights,” anchor Chris Jansing announced while filling in for Stephanie Ruhle in the 9:00 a.m. ET hour. She eagerly pointed out that “all of this is happening after the Supreme Court upheld Arizona voting restrictions and the president of the Urban League, Marc Morial, talked about that after the meeting at the White House.”