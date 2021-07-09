Wow.

Via Newsbusters:

This is shocking. The latest phone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports found voters overwhelmingly believe “fake news” is a problem, and a majority — 58 percent! — agree with former President Donald Trump that the media have become “the enemy of the people.”

To be precise, Rasmussen found that 58% of likely U.S. voters at least somewhat agree with the statement that the media are “truly the enemy of the people,” including 34% who “strongly agree.” Thirty-six percent don’t agree, including 23% who “strongly disagree.” Fully 76 percent of Republicans and 61 percent of independents agreed.

