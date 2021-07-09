Via The Verge:

A sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda for the NES just sold for $870,000 at Heritage Auctions, breaking the previous record for the most expensive game ever sold (as far as I am aware, at least). That record was just raised quite a bit in April when a copy of Super Mario Bros. was auctioned for $660,000, a price that more than quadrupled the previous known record.

As for why this version of the game is so valuable? I’m just going to leave part of Heritage Auctions’ grandiose explanation here:

