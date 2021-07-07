Who knew?

Via Newsbusters:

Hear ye, Hear ye! A new promulgation from the Fathers of the Church of Progress has just been handed down via their all-hallowed tome, The Washington Post. According to their latest edict, all foreign foods are to never again be referred to as “exotic” from this moment forward.

So speaketh the high priests of Holy Wokeness.

In all seriousness though, this is actually the latest referendum on our backwards, nationalistic and brutal culture of yester-minute. The Bezos-owned rag is now telling us it’s not politically correct to refer to food as “exotic,” as it promotes “xenophobia and racism.”

