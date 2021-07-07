Via Free Beacon:

Progressive groups backed by billionaire George Soros and several liberal philanthropies are calling on President Joe Biden to ignore China’s human rights record and partner with the Communist regime to fight climate change.

Forty-eight progressive organizations issued the letter to Biden this week, including prominent outfits like CODEPINK, Sunrise Movement, the Union of Concerned Scientists, and ActionAid USA. The groups accuse the White House and Congress of taking an “antagonistic approach” to U.S.-China relations that will serve as a “major barrier” to cooperation on climate change. Several of the groups have taken money from liberal organizations that have funded Chinese government-linked programs.

“We are deeply troubled by the growing Cold War mentality driving the United States’ approach to China—an antagonistic posture that risks undermining much-needed climate cooperation,” reads the letter, published by Politico.

The letter could open the groups and their progressive donors up to allegations of hypocrisy. While the organizations say they support human rights and pro-democracy causes, the letter glosses over China’s human rights record and its ongoing crackdown on pro-democracy groups. The letter makes only one passing reference to “human rights” and is far more critical of the United States than China. China has carried out genocide against Uyghur Muslims in western China, and Chinese authorities have cracked down on pro-democracy groups in Hong Kong.

