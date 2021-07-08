Inflation is coming…

Via Business Insider:

Grocery stores are stockpiling food and other items in anticipation of rising prices and demand.

Paul McLean, the chief merchandising officer of Stew Leonard’s, told Insider that the supermarket chain is purchasing 50% more inventory than usual, and that they’ve “bought ahead whenever possible” to protect margins. He specifically mentioned buying more paper products and imported goods like pasta sauce, pasta, and olive oil.

“We’re buying more ingredients for home cooks – including flour and spices,” McLean said. “We are also buying ahead on cleaning products for the fall and back to school.”

McLean added that they’ve seen an increase in sales of lobster, shrimp, prime meat, and organic produce, with frozen food sales increasing 20% over the past year.

