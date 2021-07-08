The idea’s that even Hunter won’t know, but the WH has outsourced government ethics to a private art dealer. We’re supposed to trust a merchant in an industry that’s fertile ground for money laundering, as well as unknown buyers who could tell Hunter or WH officials? No thanks./2

Via Fox News:

Former President Obama’s ethics chief blasted the White House’s ethics plan around the sale of Hunter Biden’s artwork.

The White House announced its ethics plan surrounding the sale of the presidential progeny’s pieces on Thursday, saying the younger Biden would not be privy to who is buying his artwork to try to avoid ethical pitfalls, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Walter Shaub, Obama’s former ethics chief, eviscerated the White House in a Twitter thread, saying the administration is trying to “make sure we will never know” who the buyers are.

