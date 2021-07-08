Via The Blaze:

The Washington Post published an article this week that advocated for children to be exposed to “kink.” Lauren Rowello, a former sex worker, wrote an op-ed titled, “Yes, kink belongs at Pride. And I want my kids to see it.”

\The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “kink” as “unconventional sexual taste or behavior.”

Healthline defines kink as any sexual practice “that bends away from the ‘straight and narrow,'” and explained that there are five categories of kink, including BDSM ( bondage, discipline, dominance and submission, sadomasochism), fantasy and role-playing, fetishes, voyeurism or exhibitionism, and group sex.

