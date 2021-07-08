Via The Daily Beast:

Haitian authorities say several of the “presumed assassins” have been apprehended after the midnight assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in his home early Wednesday.

Four suspects were killed by police and two others were arrested, the Associated Press reported, citing Léon Charles, chief of Haiti’s National Police. Charles said three police officers who were taken hostage by the suspected assassins were also released after police swarmed the house where they were holed up.

