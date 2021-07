Daily Caller:

Mothers spoke out on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning after a private school in Ohio allegedly expelled their children after they spoke out against critical race theory.

Columbus Academy will not re-enroll Amy Gonzalez’s child and two of Andrea Gross’ children because the mothers allegedly breached a contract by leading a campaign against the school’s alleged efforts to “indoctrinate” students with leftist ideology, according to Fox News.

