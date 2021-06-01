I’m sure the cackling doesn’t help.

Via Rasmussen:

In the wake of Kamala Harris’s visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, most voters have a negative view of how the vice president is dealing with the immigration crisis.

A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports finds that only 33% of Likely U.S. Voters rate Harris’s handling of America’s immigration problems as excellent or good, while 48% say the vice president has done a poor job of dealing with the crisis since being assigned to the task by President Joe Biden.