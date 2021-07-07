https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tC4BG4TUHKw

Via Mediaite:

Tucker Carlson claimed that the NSA leaked contents of his private emails to journalists, during a Wednesday morning appearance on Mornings With Maria.

Carlson alleged last week that the National Security Agency had monitored his private communications, which, if true, would be a massive scandal. Carlson’s claim has been met with skepticism. And curiously, his bombshell allegation was mostly ignored by the rest of Fox News in the days that followed. So Carlson’s appearance on Fox Business with anchor Maria Bartiromo is notable.

The interview opened with the Fox prime time host recapping his previous allegations. Then, he made some news.

“Yesterday I learned, that — and this is going to come out soon — that NSA, leaked the contents of my e-mail to journalists in an effort to discredit me,” Carlson claimed. “I know this because I got a call from one saying ‘oh, this is what your e-mail was about.”

